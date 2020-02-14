|
Judith C. Linder, 79, passed away after an extended illness at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Judith was born July 3, 1940, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Earl and Frances (Atherton) Davis. She grew up in Greensburg and moved to Muncie in 1959. She married William L. Linder in 1960, and they were married for 43 years until his death in 2003.
Mrs. Linder graduated from Ball State Teacher's College with a degree in English. She taught in the Indiana school system for many years before becoming a stay-at-home mother.
Judith later received her Master's Degree in Geography and taught at Ball State University as an Adjunct Professor, retiring in the late 1990's.
Mrs. Linder was a member of First Presbyterian Church for many years.
She is survived by four children, Laura McNamara (husband, Kevin), Yorktown, John Linder (wife, Dana), Muncie; Allyson Linder, St. Louis, MO, and Leslie Weisenberger (husband, Larry); nine grandchildren, Jessica (husband, Nate), Megan, Lauren (fiancé, Andrew), Victoria, Sarah, Kirsten, Aryn, (husband, Zack), Kevin, and William; and a great granddaughter, Addilyn.
Mrs. Linder was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, William Linder.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, with Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund, 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303, or Muncie Police Dept., Shop with a Cop Program, 300 N. High Street, #215, Muncie, IN 47305.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020