Judith "Judy" Diane Hines
Elwood - Judith "Judy" Diane Hines, 71, died Friday morning, July 31, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson. She was born March 22, 1949 in Anderson and was the daughter of the late Albert Earl & Dorothy Vernon (Badgley) Dunn.
Judy was a 1968 graduate of Yorktown High School. She was a postal clerk for the United States Post Office for 34 plus years in the Muncie area. Judy loved to cook and bake, she served as a lunch lady at Alexandria Elementary School after her retirement from the postal service. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by three sons, Jonathan Wayne Hines (Terri) of Albany, Anthony Robert Hines (Mary Ann) of Muncie and Joseph Ryan Hines (Michelle) of Cicero; seven grandchildren Jake, Kayla, Tristan, Jessie, Nate, Lexi and Malia; one great-grandchild Elaina; one sister Vicki Dunn- Vaught of Yorktown; one sister-in-law Beverly Dunn of Yorktown; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Hines; her son David A. Hines; her brother James Dunn and a sister Nancy Johnson.
Funeral Services for Judy will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 East Washington Street Chapel, Muncie, with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Online condolences may be made to www.meeksmortuary.com