Judith Elaine Love, 78, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born on Friday, November 15, 1940, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Robert and Gail (Marks) Manor. Judith was a Registered Nurse and the Activities and Support Group Director for Daystar. She enjoyed playing the piano, listening to music, and in her younger years, travelling. Judith loved people, especially her children and grandchildren. Most of all, Judith was very devout in her faith. She read her Bible and prayed daily. Judith attended Glad Tidings Church.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth Love, Muncie, Indiana; two children Eric (wife, Jamie) Love, Yorktown, Indiana, and Becky (husband, Steve) Medecke, Yorktown, Indiana; her step-mother, Dorothy Manor; four grandchildren, Savannah, Sarah, Morgan, and Matthew; one great-grandchild; one brother, Robert "Mick" (wife, Billie) Manor; sister-in-law, Gale Love; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Love.
Services to celebrate Judith's life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Jeff Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019