Judith L. Spangler
Muncie - Judith L. Spangler, 82, Muncie, passed away Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, at Signature Health Care.
She was born in Muncie, Sunday, June 13, 1937, the daughter of Asa and Madge (Farmer) Falls. Judith loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, needle point, crocheting, and working in her garden. Judith was an L.P.N. and worked in several departments including dialysis and re-hab at Ball Memorial Hospital before retiring. She also was a "coach" for Weight Watchers. Judith was a member of the University Christian Church where she was active in Bible Study and Operation Christmas Child and many other church activities.
Survivors include her sons, Jim (wife, Lori) Spangler, and Brian Spangler; daughter, Diane (husband, Charles) Thrawley; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Asa and Madge Falls; her husband, Herschel Spangler, who passed away March 7, 2020; a son, John Spangler; and a granddaughter, Lauren Lanham.
Services will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at University Christian Church, 2400 North Nebo Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Steve Huddleston officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Saturday at University Christian Church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to University Christian Church, 2400 North Nebo Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Her arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
The Spangler family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Signature Health Care for the love, support, and care given to them and Judith.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.