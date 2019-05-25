|
Judith "Jude" Lee Roe Brown
Gaston - Judith "Jude" Lee Roe Brown, age 70 was called to be with her Savior on April 30, 2019 while a patient at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana after a sudden battle with an illness. Judith was born May 29, 1948 in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of Wayne E. and Barbara L. Brewer Roe.
Judith grew up in Gaston, Indiana until moving to Leiters Ford where her family owned and operated the Leiters Ford State Bank for many years. She graduated from Aubbeenaubbee High School in 1966 and one of her fond memories was of being crowned a Strawberry Festival queen by her sister, Peggy. Judith attended Ball State University after high school and received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Bethel College in Mishawaka, Indiana. For years, she worked as a receptionist for the Lakeshore Clinic in Culver. Then continued her career working in many different areas including The Jockey Club in Kentucky to the medical insurance billing field while residing in Arizona and Florida.
Judith thoroughly enjoyed being with her family and watching her grandchildren Keegen, Adam, Peyton, Bailey, Brady and Juniper grow, sharing stories and laughing, Reading was a favorite pass time and friends were always welcome, especially to sit and enjoy a Hallmark movie around Christmas time. Although her qualities of genuineness shined all the time, her most special attribute was the word that she spread for the Lord. Her faith, belief in His power, and His word was what guided her life no matter where her journey may have led her. Judith married James Gross Brown on February 18, 2012 while living in Ocala, Florida and resided there until moving back to Rochester, Indiana permanently in May of 2018. She was an active member of Safe Harbor Church in Rochester, Indiana.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber Janea Patton Reinhold, husband Kevin and their sons, Keegen and Adam Reinhold. Step-daughter Kim Baker, husband Rob and their daughter Juniper of New York. Step son, Otto Brown and wife Jenny, and their children Peyton, Bailey and Brady of Ocala, Fl. Sister, Peggy Whirledge and husband Mike of Rochester, IN. Niece, Amy Hamilton, husband Andy and their children Grace, Willa and Fenn of Bloomington, IN. Niece, Lesley Bass, husband Tyler and their son Samuel of Bloomington, IN. Niece, Katherine Patton of Culver.
She was proceeded in death by spouses, James Brown, George Weeks and Glen Patton. Her parents, Wayne and Barbara Roe. Sister in law, Henrietta Patton and several relatives and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 30, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 1101 Madison Street, Rochester, IN with Pastor Mike Van Heyningen presiding. A gathering of family and friends will be from 3:30 to 5:30 pm with a service to immediately follow. Memorial donations can be sent in her name to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Arrangements are being handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Royster-Askin-Sandrock Chapel, 2310 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Published in The Star Press on May 25, 2019