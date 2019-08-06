Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Judith McCord


1941 - 2019
Judith McCord Obituary
Judith McCord

Muncie - Judith Annette (Knick) McCord, 77, of Muncie, passed away August 3, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 18, 1941 in Anderson, Indiana.

Judy graduated from Anderson High School in 1959.

She was a wonderful wife and mother and filled the world with kindness. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving spouse, John McCord, whom she married on June 25, 1960; sons, John William (Carrie) McCord, Timothy Walter (Joyce) McCord; grandchildren, Amanda S. Cole, Bradley A. McCord, Brian A. McCord, Molly S. McCord, Travis A. (Kimberly) McCord, Sean M. McCord, Heather R. McCord; great-grandchildren, Christopher Cole Jr. and Bentley Cole, special cousin, Linda Sowers.

She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Knick and mother, Wanda L. (Tucker) King.

Judy's wishes were to not have visitation or service. Cremation will take place with a private family burial at a later date.

www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 6, 2019
