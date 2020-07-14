1/1
Judy Ann (Fritz) Stephenson
1937 - 2020
Judy Ann (Fritz) Stephenson passed comfortably Wednesday July 7, 2020 with family close by. She was born November 26, 1937 in Muncie, IN. She attended Muncie schools. She worked as a waitress at various places in Muncie in her earlier years. Then she went on to work as a housekeeper at Parkview Nursing Center. She worked there until she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, shopping, flea marketing, gardening, and her occasional glass of wine.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Joy Stewart (Bud), Lisa Martin (Manny), Mindy Gibbs (Mark); sister, Karen Larsen (Bob); 6 grandchildren, Billy Cunnington, TJ Martin, Ashley Martin, Zack Hinderer, Levi Stewart, Liam Stewart; 3 great- grandchildren, Logan Cunnington, Kahlen Ransom, Kolton Ransom.
Preceded by her parents, Laverne and Geneva Fritz; son, Kristian Moore; sister, Kathy Morris; husband, Lloyd Stephenson; grandson, Jesse Martin.
Friends can call Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Beech Grove Cemetery Chapel from 12p-2p with a service at 2p. The family has requested that you provide your own face mask to protect yourself and the general public from the covid virus.

Published in The Star Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Beech Grove Cemetery Chapel
JUL
16
Service
02:00 PM
Beech Grove Cemetery Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Memories & Condolences
