Judy Davidson
- - Judy Michelle Hedrick Davidson, 74, retired employee of General Motors, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Stacy Gonzalez officiating. Entombment will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born April 28, 1944 in Henry County, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hedrick and the late Barbara E. Shively Hedrick. A graduate of Muncie Central High School in Muncie, Indiana, she began her career with General Motors in Kokomo, Indiana. She had also worked at General Motors plants in Atlanta and Albany, Georgia and retired from the Spring Hill location. For seventeen years, she was Office Manager for Volunteer State Street Sweepers. Ms. Davidson enjoyed crocheting; and she shared her hats and blankets with area churches and patients in the Veterans Hospital. She was a very active volunteer with the Maury Regional Auxiliary, a member of the Red Hat Society, Eastern Star, Newcomers Club, Golden K. Kiwanis, and the United Auto Workers. Ms. Davidson was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Dennis (Dawn) Davidson of Chapel Hill and Ron (Anita) Davidson of Columbia; grandchildren, Michelle Davidson, Charlie Davidson, Morgan Davidson Hamilton, Broc Tragesser, Abbi Tragesser; three great grandchildren, Gavin Tragesser, Zoe Garrison, Lorelei Hamilton; aunt, Mary Lou (Cloyd) Dye; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Pfleeger.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019