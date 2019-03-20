Services
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Davidson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Davidson Obituary
Judy Davidson

- - Judy Michelle Hedrick Davidson, 74, retired employee of General Motors, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Stacy Gonzalez officiating. Entombment will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born April 28, 1944 in Henry County, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hedrick and the late Barbara E. Shively Hedrick. A graduate of Muncie Central High School in Muncie, Indiana, she began her career with General Motors in Kokomo, Indiana. She had also worked at General Motors plants in Atlanta and Albany, Georgia and retired from the Spring Hill location. For seventeen years, she was Office Manager for Volunteer State Street Sweepers. Ms. Davidson enjoyed crocheting; and she shared her hats and blankets with area churches and patients in the Veterans Hospital. She was a very active volunteer with the Maury Regional Auxiliary, a member of the Red Hat Society, Eastern Star, Newcomers Club, Golden K. Kiwanis, and the United Auto Workers. Ms. Davidson was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Dennis (Dawn) Davidson of Chapel Hill and Ron (Anita) Davidson of Columbia; grandchildren, Michelle Davidson, Charlie Davidson, Morgan Davidson Hamilton, Broc Tragesser, Abbi Tragesser; three great grandchildren, Gavin Tragesser, Zoe Garrison, Lorelei Hamilton; aunt, Mary Lou (Cloyd) Dye; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Pfleeger.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now