Judy Dean Wright (Jaydee) Salmon
Jaydee went to her heavenly home Nov. 2, 2019 peacefully with her loving family there. She was born in Jamestown Tennessee on July 27, 1946 to Tom and Lucille (Potter ) Wright.
She is survived by her sister Ginger (Eddie ) of Myrtle Beach, nieces Becky Rayfield (Tony), Melanie Nelms both of Myrtle Beach and grand nieces and nephews Austin, Brianna, Jeslyn, Dallas and Jeremy. Also special cousins and her Bell Girl friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 cousins whom she loved like brothers and sisters.
She is a 1964 graduate of York Institute, after school she moved to Muncie, Indiana and went to work at Indiana Bell Telephone Company for over 35 years. She was a member of Old Town Hills Baptist Church of Muncie.
Burial will be at a later time at Potter's Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019