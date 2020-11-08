Judy (Chriswell) Elam
Muncie - Judy (Chriswell) Elam, 71, of Muncie, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, November 7, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born February 19, 1949 in Muncie, Indiana, a daughter of the late Clarence and Athaleen (Bell) Chriswell.
Judy was a graduate of Southside High School and married the love of her life, Ron Elam, on November 4, 1966. She was a faithful partner in ministry serving alongside her husband as they pastored Fellowship Baptist Church in Muncie for 45 years. Judy was full of life, fun-loving, easy going, and was always giving to others. She loved playing jokes and was an elaborate April Fool's prankster. She loved and faithfully served the Lord and loved her family fiercely. She loved her flowers of late enjoyed adult coloring books and playing games on her iPad.
Those left to cherish Judy's memory include her husband of 54 years, Pastor Ron Elam; two sons, Bret (wife: Laine) Elam of Red Lodge, Montana and Shane (wife: Sandi) Elam of Muncie; 9 grandchildren, Alexis Elam, Zayne Elam, Haley (Cameron) Tranter, Sydney (Kevin) Ramseyer, Chloe Elam, Izzy Elam, Caleb Beaty, Nathan Beaty, and Rachelle (Dustin) Rushton; 6 great-grandchildren with another, Brooks Dean Elam, expected soon; a brother, Mike Chriswell, of Stafford, VA, a brother-in-law, Glen (Mary) Elam, of Selma; a sister-in-law, Chick Elam, of Selma, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Wade Ramseyer; an infant sister, Joann; her father and mother-in-law, Oweda and Vida Elam; a sister-in-law, Jeanie Chriswell, and a brother-in-law, Donald Elam.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Elam and Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 - 8 pm Tuesday at the church and from 11:00 am until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Fellowship Baptist Church, 2204 S. Macedonia Ave. Muncie, Indiana, 47302. You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com
.
