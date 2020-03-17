|
|
Judy J. Atkins
Anderson - October 20, 1945-March 4, 2020
Judy J. Atkins, 74, of Anderson died at her residence after an extended illness.
She was born October 20, 1945 in Muncie, the daughter of Joseph Harold and Rosa Jane (Leisure) Jones; She graduated from Anderson High School in 1963. She was a foster parent for many years.
Judy loved doing crafts, adult coloring books, puzzles and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her four children, William (Nora) Atkins of Washington, Illinois; Deverina Atkins (Brian Hepler) of Manassas, Virginia; Patricia Patterson (Phil Bunch) of Anderson and Jayne (Chris) Weir of Anderson; three brothers, Donald "Butch" Jones; Randy Jones and Monte Jones all of Indiana; several grandchildren and spouses; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and numerous former foster children..
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Angela Jones; sister-in-law, Wilma Jones; brother, George Jones, special friend, Marcia Dowling.
Private funeral services will be at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Ned Clark officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to CASA of Madison County.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020