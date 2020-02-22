Services
Muncie - Judy Kay Oldfield, 73, of Muncie, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Signature Health Care.

Judy was born October 11, 1946 in Muncie to the late Robert and Helen (Michael) Oldfield. She was a 1965 graduate of Harrison Township High School. Judy worked many years at the White Spot Laundry, retiring in 1991. She was an animal lover and enjoyed attending rummage sales and visiting the casino.

Judy is survived by her sister, Dorothy Oldfield; a nephew, Scott Oldfield; two nieces, Carol Wolfe (husband Kirk) and Angie Murdock (husband Kenny); two great-nieces Angelica Donica and Annalisa Donica; four great-nephews, Codi Oldfield, Ben Oldfield, Jamison Murdock, and Chance Murdock; a sister-in-law, Virginia Oldfield; special friends, Pam DeHart and Jo Reneau; and her pet, Momma Cat.

Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Oldfield; and a special friend, Dorothy Marineau.

A funeral service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice or Little Red Door Cancer Services.

Share a memory of Judy and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Judy's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
