Services
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
View Map
Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Matthews Cemetery
Matthews, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Langford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Lynn Langford


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Lynn Langford Obituary
Judy Lynn Langford, 70, passed away Tuesday, April 30, at Goshen Hospital.

She was born April 6, 1949 in Muncie to Andrew L. and Helen D. (Mills) Richardson.

Judy is survived by two children, Shelly (Anthony) Carr, and Robert E. Hoemig, both of Goshen; grandchildren, Andrew and Nick Williams, Mariah Allen and Robbie, Dustin and Cassandra Hoemig; sisters, Barb Krieg, Muncie and Sandy Randolph, Elkhart, and significant other, Stan Gill.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Langford in 1991.

The funeral service will be Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. with visitation to follow until 3 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. Pastor Charlie Miller. Grace Community Church, will officiate.

Burial will be Monday, May 6, at noon, in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews.

Memorial contributions may be given to .

Online condolences may be shared at

www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
Download Now