Judy Lynn Langford, 70, passed away Tuesday, April 30, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born April 6, 1949 in Muncie to Andrew L. and Helen D. (Mills) Richardson.
Judy is survived by two children, Shelly (Anthony) Carr, and Robert E. Hoemig, both of Goshen; grandchildren, Andrew and Nick Williams, Mariah Allen and Robbie, Dustin and Cassandra Hoemig; sisters, Barb Krieg, Muncie and Sandy Randolph, Elkhart, and significant other, Stan Gill.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Langford in 1991.
The funeral service will be Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. with visitation to follow until 3 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. Pastor Charlie Miller. Grace Community Church, will officiate.
Burial will be Monday, May 6, at noon, in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews.
Memorial contributions may be given to .
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019