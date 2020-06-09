Julia Alice Gernand
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Alice Gernand

Anderson - Julia Alice Gernand, 93, formerly of Muncie, passed away Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at I U Health West Hospital in Avon.

She was born Sunday, November 14, 1926, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of James Reynolds and Blanche Pinder. Julia married Orville "Doc" Gernand on March 24, 1946. She was a kind, loving, and giving person and was one who made everyone "feel good". Julia enjoyed painting, playing the piano, and she loved to travel, especially to Florida and Nova Scotia. She worked as a drug store clerk, a veterinarian's assistant and was a homemaker. Julia attended Mt. Pleasant Community Church.

Survivors include her sons, Greg (wife, Judy) Gernand, Steve (wife, Gayle) Gernand, and Randy (wife, Janet) Gernand; grandchildren, Erik Gernand, Kim Gernand, Tracey Harris, Chad Gernand, Ryan Gernand, Ashlea Gernand, Sam Gernand, Abbie Gernand, Matthew Gernand, Heidi Gernand, Carrie Davis, and Amy Muenier; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Gernand; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Reynolds and Blanche (Pinder) Bates; her husband, Orville "Doc" Gernand, who passed away in 2015; and an infant son, Michael.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Pastor Jim Sandberg officiating. Burial with graveside services will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic please remember to adhere to social distancing and a mask is required at the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved