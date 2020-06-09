Julia Alice Gernand
Anderson - Julia Alice Gernand, 93, formerly of Muncie, passed away Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at I U Health West Hospital in Avon.
She was born Sunday, November 14, 1926, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of James Reynolds and Blanche Pinder. Julia married Orville "Doc" Gernand on March 24, 1946. She was a kind, loving, and giving person and was one who made everyone "feel good". Julia enjoyed painting, playing the piano, and she loved to travel, especially to Florida and Nova Scotia. She worked as a drug store clerk, a veterinarian's assistant and was a homemaker. Julia attended Mt. Pleasant Community Church.
Survivors include her sons, Greg (wife, Judy) Gernand, Steve (wife, Gayle) Gernand, and Randy (wife, Janet) Gernand; grandchildren, Erik Gernand, Kim Gernand, Tracey Harris, Chad Gernand, Ryan Gernand, Ashlea Gernand, Sam Gernand, Abbie Gernand, Matthew Gernand, Heidi Gernand, Carrie Davis, and Amy Muenier; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Gernand; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Reynolds and Blanche (Pinder) Bates; her husband, Orville "Doc" Gernand, who passed away in 2015; and an infant son, Michael.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Pastor Jim Sandberg officiating. Burial with graveside services will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic please remember to adhere to social distancing and a mask is required at the funeral home.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.