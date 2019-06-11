Services
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Muncie - Julia Ann Haskell, 80, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, following a brief illness.

She was born on Friday, June 24, 1938, in Jamestown, Tennessee, the daughter of William O. and Alba (Cooper) Reagan. Julia moved to the Muncie area in 1968. She worked as a nurse's assistant for Westminster Village prior to her retirement. Julia loved BINGO, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Mike (wife, Tricia) Whited, Jimmy Haskell, John (wife, Holly) Haskell, Melinda Ayers, and Teresa (husband, Bryan) Brengman, all of Muncie, Indiana; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Nina Warren, Jim Reagan, John Reagan, Jackie Reagan, and Linda C. Crabtree; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James L. Haskell; one sister, Claudine Garrett; and one granddaughter, Jenny Haskell.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 11, 2019
