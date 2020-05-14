|
|
Julia L. (Rainey) Young
Julia L. (Rainey) Young, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on October 16, 1927 in Muncie, the daughter of Clarence R. Rainey and Helen R. (Conley) Wilson.
Mrs. Young attended Muncie Central High School. She married the love of her life, Charles E. Young Jr. on April 16, 1946 in Rushville, Indiana. Julia loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers.
Survivors include her three children, Judy K. Mace (husband, Brooks) of Muncie, Vicki A. Stewart of Anderson, and Robert E. Young (wife, Janie) of Parker City; one sister, Nancy Burden; six grandchildren, Nikki Sherfy (husband, Shawn), Tina Brinkman (husband, Brian), Tammy Puckett, Lisa Smith, Ashlee Anderson (husband, Jon), and Jason Young; twenty great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles E. Young Jr., two brothers, Robert Rainey and Jack Rainey, and one great-grandson, Nicholas Sherfy.
Private services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ball State University Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47306.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020