Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
More Obituaries for Julia Gilliland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Lynn (Foust) Gilliland


1961 - 2020
Julia Lynn (Foust) Gilliland Obituary
Born April 27, 1961, Died May 21, 2020

Julia was a 1979 Graduate of Muncie Central High School. She attended Ball State University. She is a veteran of the U.S. Navy where she worked as an Aviation Maintenance Administrator. When she was able, she attended church at Union Chapel.

The family sends their thanks to their cousin, Lora Penrod, Eaton, IN, of her amazing care for Julia as her nurse these last days, and the entire staff of the Woodlands Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Julia is survived by her daughter, Jessica Gilliand (Brookston, IN); sisters: Shelly Connor, VanBuren, IN, Melanie Cross, Yorktown, IN, and Donna (Foust) Marcus of Anderson, IN; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Julia is preceded in death by her Father, Loren (Ted) Foust; Mother, Nancy (Pridemore) Prewett; Step-Father, Michael (Mic) Prewett; and Brother, Christian Prewett.

Services: Visitation, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2pm at Garden View Funeral Home. Memorial service, officiated by Pastor Glenn Greiner, at 3 pm, also at the funeral home following visitation. Online condolences:

www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 24 to May 27, 2020
