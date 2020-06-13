Julia Marie (Sweeten) McCarty
1964 - 2020
Julia Marie (Sweeten) McCarty

Julia Marie (Sweeten) McCarty, 55, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at home. She was born in Muncie, Indiana on Sunday, December 6, 1964, the daughter of Dennis Sweeten and Sonya (Lankford) Sweeten. She graduated from Wapahani High School in 1983.

Julia was a homemaker who took care of her two children, Matthew and Amanda. She loved doing crafts, and playing with her grandchildren. She loved and cared for her family, and they will miss her so much.

Survivors include her son, Matthew Anacker (wife, Ashley) of Georgia; a daughter, Amanda Olsen (husband, Trent) of Georgia; mother, Sonya Sweeten; a sister, Kathy Romero; grandchildren, Chandler Olsen, Corbin Anacker, and Dexter Anacker.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Sweeten; her brother, Dennis "Randy" Sweeten.

Private services are being planned. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Liver Foundation, https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

