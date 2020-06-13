Julia Marie (Sweeten) McCarty
Julia Marie (Sweeten) McCarty, 55, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at home. She was born in Muncie, Indiana on Sunday, December 6, 1964, the daughter of Dennis Sweeten and Sonya (Lankford) Sweeten. She graduated from Wapahani High School in 1983.
Julia was a homemaker who took care of her two children, Matthew and Amanda. She loved doing crafts, and playing with her grandchildren. She loved and cared for her family, and they will miss her so much.
Survivors include her son, Matthew Anacker (wife, Ashley) of Georgia; a daughter, Amanda Olsen (husband, Trent) of Georgia; mother, Sonya Sweeten; a sister, Kathy Romero; grandchildren, Chandler Olsen, Corbin Anacker, and Dexter Anacker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Sweeten; her brother, Dennis "Randy" Sweeten.
Private services are being planned. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Liver Foundation, https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.