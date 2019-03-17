|
|
Julia Roland
Muncie - Muncie-Julia F. Roland, 95, passed away Thursday morning, March 15, 2019, at Liberty Village Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born in Laural, Indiana the daughter of Willie G. and Delcie E. (Smith) Allen.
Julia had married the love of her life Raymond D. Roland in 1942 at Elwood, Indiana and he preceded her in death 1975. Mrs. Roland had been a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Morningside for over 40 years. She was a former member of the Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. Spending time with her children and their families was very precious to her.
Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Dodd, Albany, Edith Johnson (husband- "Chod") and Donna Lacey (husband-Mike), both of Muncie; two sons, Robert W. Harvey (wife-Linda) and Jerry Harvey (wife-Tina), both of Muncie; twenty-three grandchildren; forty-six great grandchildren; thirty-five great, great grandchildren; one great, great, great grandchild.
Besides her husband of 33 years Raymond, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Evelyn Sherwood; two grandchildren; one great grandson; her parents and one brother Charlie Allen.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Paul Dazet officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until service time
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019