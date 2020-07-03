1/
Julia (Grandinetti) Sarafini
Julia (Grandinetti) Sarafini

Newton, Mass - Of West Newton, Massachusetts died June 23, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham, Massachusetts.at the age of 98.

She is the widow of Victor P. Serafini Jr., who was a decorated hero of WW II.

Her late parents were Maria and Antonio Grandinetti. She had 2 sisters, Katherine DeFazio and Josephine DeLuca both of Massachusetts. She lived in her own home on Cottage Place in West Newton with loving assistance from Patty McNeil and son, Victor Serafini until her current illness.

Julia lived most of her life in West Newton, Massachusetts. She was a devout parishioner of St. Bernard's Catholic Church where she attended daily mass, volunteered to bring communion to residents of nursing homes and patients in hospitals; she was a member of the church choir and helped everyone she could. She was a loving individual who always thought of her family and went out of her way to assist others

She was employed at Grover Cronin department store, Brigham's Ice Cream, The Busy "B" unique gift store, and retired from West Newton Savings Bank after several years of employment.

Many of her friends called her Julie or "Jewels".

She is survived by her daughter, AnnMarie Browne (Serafini) of Winchester, Indiana and son, Victor A Serafini (wife Patty McNeil) of Newton, Massachusetts. She has 3 grandchildren: Annette (Bosworth) DeLuca (husband Anthony), Donna (Bosworth) Rhoades ( husband Randy), and Robert Barron Jr. (wife Karen). Her great grandchildren are Nicholas DeLuca, April Dawn Marie (Kearns) Jackson, Nicole Beckstrom, and Robert Max Barron III. She has 3 Great, Great Grandchildren: Emree Beckstrom, Aaron Jackson, Josephine (Josie) Jackson, all of Indiana. She has numerous nieces and nephews in Massachusetts.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and our community funeral services will be held private for the family. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to;

BrascoFuneralHome.com

WALTHAM 781-893-6260




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
