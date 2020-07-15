Julie Ann Glancy
Hartford City - Julie Ann Glancy, 58, passed away unexpectedly at 9 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Portland on December 23, 1961 to Earl A. Twibell and Shirley Sue (Tapy) Twibell. Her mother passed away on September 21, 2006.
Julie graduated from Blackford High School in 1980. She married Tim Ray Glancy "Snake" on January 21, 1984 in Eaton, IN.
Her generous heart was one of the many reasons she enjoyed her job at Community and Family Services. She had worked at VIA Credit Union for over 20 years.
Julie was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was always cheering on her kids teams through the years and was their biggest fan.
She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went, she was kind, had a contagious smile, had a heart of gold and was always willing to help someone in need.
Julie loved to cook and spent her favorite hours sitting outside on her swing. She loved going to Little Tippecanoe Lake in North Webster. Spending time with her family and friends was one of her greatest pleasures. She will be missed by those who loved her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Tim R. Glancy "Snake" of Hartford City; children, Kirby L. Glancy of Hartford City and Brody R. Glancy of Hartford City; dad, Earl A. Twibell of Hartford City; brother, Brian Earl (wife, Sheila A.) Twibell of Hermitage, TN; brother-in-law, Gary L. "Fred" Glancy; sister-in-law, Sue A. (husband, Dale) Boyd; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Steven Glancy.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19. Mask are not required but recommended.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348