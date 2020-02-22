|
Julie Anne (Manning) Walker
Muncie - Julie Anne (Manning) Walker passed away peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020.
She fought breast cancer for a couple of years with bravery, courage and grace. She was the epitome of strength during times that most would have surrendered.
She was born September 20,1944 in Winchester, IN to the late Irma Ilene (Teegarden) Manning and Charles Merritt Manning of Saratoga IN. Also proceeding her in death was her devoted and beloved husband, Daryl (Darry) Eugene Walker. They were married a long, loving 52 years.
Julie graduated in 1962 from Ward Jackson High School then attended Ball State University where she obtained her B.S. in elementary education. She taught 1st grade at Whiteriver Elementary in Winchester, IN. before choosing to make her family her career. Family. That was her passion. It meant everything to her. She always put everyone else's wants and needs before her own. She loved sunshine and being outside. She loved the arts, a music lover for certain. She loved cooking and dancing. She loved her shows and her Coca-Cola. She loved all holidays and the magic and memories that were created. Her creativity and originality left amazing impressions on those around her. She loved unconditionally and lived her life with never-ending patience and forgiveness. She truly left a little sparkle everywhere she went.
She now waits for her six children, Kris Walker Goens, Kari Hammond, T.J. Walker (Jessica), Kelli Walker, Kasi Walker and Zachary Walker; twenty two grandchildren, Kai, Nicholas, Olivia, Ryleigh, Logan, Wyatt, Nolan, Scarlett, Jordan, David, Dalton, Juliana, Kodey, Konner, Devin, CJ, Marcus, Tayana, Hailey, Triston, Alissia and Johnetta; one great granddaughter, Leia; two brothers, Miles Manning (Andrea), Jeff Manning; sister in-law, Sally Thornburg; son in-law Todd Goens and an abundance of family and friends, all whom were a very special part of her life.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at The Southside Church of the Nazarene, 3500 W. Fuson Road, Muncie, IN 47302.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements
