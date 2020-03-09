|
|
Julie Pratt Simmons
Muncie - Julie Pratt Simmons, 78, passed away on March 8, 2020, with loved ones by her side at her home at Morrison Woods, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born November 23, 1941, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Loretta (Lamp) Pratt. Julie moved to Indianapolis at the age of 10 and graduated from Howe High School in 1959. She earned her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education from Ball State in 1964 where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. During her freshman year, Julie was named 500 Festival Queen, an honor she cherished.
Julie taught at Northview Elementary School in Muncie for six years before she and her first husband (Phil Mendenhall) and two young daughters moved to Indianapolis. Later in life she worked for Herff Jones, the 500 Festival, the Indiana House of Representatives, and the Ball State University Alumni Association.
Throughout her life, Julie continued to volunteer and give back to organizations that were near and dear to her heart. She volunteered with Pi Beta Phi and served both locally and nationally. She remained active as a volunteer with the 500 Festival, and she helped plan her high school class reunions throughout the years. Julie was proud to have been presented with Ball State's Benny Award in 1976 for her dedicated leadership and service to the university. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Muncie.
Although she spent much of her adult life in Indianapolis, Julie eventually moved back to Muncie and married Al Simmons in 1992. Al's love of golf and IU sports was contagious, and Julie and Al enjoyed their time together at Delaware Country Club, traveling to The Masters, cheering on the Hoosiers, and visiting their large combined family.
Julie treasured her time at the beach with family and friends. Her stays in Florida were always a time of renewal and rejuvenation. She had a gift for gardening and arranging flowers, and she loved to spend time "digging in the dirt." Julie had many beloved pets throughout the years, and she often connected with others because of her love of dogs. Most importantly, Julie was unconditionally a champion and cheerleader for her children and grandchildren.
Julie is survived by two daughters, Lisa Eshleman (Kent), Brentwood, TN, Amy Dakoske (John), Loveland, OH; three step-sons, Brad Simmons (Renee), Mint Hill, NC, Greg Simmons (Bonnie), North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Todd Simmons (Lori), Yorktown; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild; and four nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, W. Alan (Al) Simmons; a sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Harvey Allen; and a step-daughter, Ann Bird.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Morrison Woods for the compassion and loving home they provided for Julie, as they cared for her like their own.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie on Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Dr. Daren Hofmann officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
Family and friends may call at First Presbyterian Church from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A reception will immediately follow the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47303 or online at www.firstpresmuncie.org or to Pi Beta Phi Foundation, P.O. Box 801867, Kansas City, MO 64180-1867 or online at www.pibetaphifoundation.org/givenow.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at
www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020