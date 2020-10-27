Julie Rose Rutledge
Greenfield - Julie R. Rutledge, age 52, of Greenfield passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Community Hospital North. She was born December 25, 1967 at Bunker Hill AFB, Indiana to Kenneth and Amy (Schwartz) Troutman.
Julie was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Fort Wayne and graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in Business. Julie was a payroll and H.R. Specialist for North Mechanical.
Julie married Darryl Rutledge on September 8, 2016. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a passionate and caring woman to everyone she met. Julie was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved her missionary work. She was an avid camper and enjoyed her time spent at the lake with Darryl and family. She was also a rifle and gun enthusiast.
She is survived by her parents mentioned above; husband Darryl Rutledge; children, Katelyn Elizabeth Olson, Jacob Parker Rutledge, and Susan Elizabeth Rutledge; grandchildren, Luke Charles Prather and Judah Ray Prather; brother, Jeffery (Nena) Troutman; and sister-in-law Janice Marie Rutledge.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jacob Olson, grandparents, Ernest and Ruth Schwartz and George and Evelyn Troutman and brother-in-law Charles William Rutledge.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, IN 46140. Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Friday, October 30th at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Park Cemetery, Greenfield.
Memorial contributions honoring Julie may be sent to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC. 28607 or online at samaritanspurse.org
