June Darst Jones
Hartford City - June Darst Jones, 95, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Morrison Woods Assisted Living in Muncie, Indiana.
She was born in Hartford City on September 28, 1924 the daughter of James J. Darst and Ruth M. (Wilson) Darst.
She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City from the crib. At a very young age June was involved in helping the ladies of the church with dinners and the delivering of homemade items. Only a few children could say they saw the church every day, as she was an across-the-street neighbor, living above the fire station where her father was one of the two paid firemen.
June graduated from Hartford City High School in 1942, and on June 25, 1943, she married Robert G. "Bob" Jones at Grace United Methodist Church. Our parents were faithful church members and felt blessed to have their children Baptized, confirmed, and married in the church.
Prior to the arrival of her children, she was employed as the church secretary. June also volunteered her time as a Communion Steward, taught Sunday School, prepared and served funeral dinners, fund-raising meals, and MYF functions. She was active in her United Methodist Circle, serving in ocal and district positions. Our mother enjoyed her Bible Study and adult Sunday School class and valued learning, the teachers' knowledge of the Bible, and the camaraderie of the other members.
June was an early entrepreneur; she created her own mimeograph business where she designed and produced newsletters, program booklets, and forms. She started this as a home business before her first child was born in 1949. Her employment outside of the home included the following: Blackford County Clerk's Office, Hartford City Water Department and Pacesetter Bank.
June always enjoyed playing bridge, starting in high school. Some of her favorite times were spent as a young mother with the Thursday Thirteen girls, Tri Kappa Bridge A-Rama Senior Citizen Center and a sub for a men's bridge group in her 80's/90's.
She was a member of Wit and Wisdom, Research Club, Tri Kappa and WOW.
June enjoyed her many travels with Bob and his Rotary activities, attending may International Rotary Conventions. Both she and Bob were Paul Harris Fellows as well as their children.
Her hobbies included reading, traveling, knitting and counted cross stitching. In retirement, she and Bob enjoyed traveling with groups throughout the United Sates and several international countries.
In 2007, she wrote her autobiography which included her memoirs of growing up as a child in the depression, working during WWII in Biloxi, Mississippi, raising her family, attending Rotary events and traveling with friends.
Mother/Grandmother/GG was loved and survived by her two daughters, Becky (Ned) Kammeyer, Yorktown and Judy (Rick) Commers of LaPorte. Her grandchildren include Katy (Dr. Derrick) Williams, Fishers, Lissy (Chris) Koors, Carmel, Christy (Brian) Smith, Union City, Courtney Commers, Chesterton, Bradlee (Kelsey) Jones, Hartford City. Great-grandchildren are Kamryn, Lauryn, Madelyn and Jordyn Williams, Kinsley, Evan and Ali Koors, Garrett Smith and Lillian Jones.
June was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert G. Jones sister, Janet Sills and her two sons, Michael and Jay.
The family has greatly appreciated the loving and compassionate care from the nurses, nurses' assistants social/activities department and dining/housekeeping staff of Morrison Woods.
Memorial contributions may be sent in memory of June Jones to Hartford City Rotary Club or Grace United Methodist Church.
A public graveside service will be held at Hartford City Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
