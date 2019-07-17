Services
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
June Eleanor Johnson


1926 - 2019
June Eleanor Johnson Obituary
June Eleanor Johnson

Hartford City - June Eleanor Johnson, 93, of rural Hartford City, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

June was born on February 22, 1926 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to William and Anna (Daniels) Fitzgerald. She attended Catholic Schools in Fort Wayne before moving to Hartford City in the 1970s.

She worked for St. Joe Paper Company retiring after several years of employment.

June was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary as well as the Moose Auxiliary. She enjoyed visiting each lodge and seeing her friends as well as bowling, golfing and watching the Cubs and Notre Dame.

June was an only child but leaves behind many friends she's made over the years and her cat Jasmine.

June was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Fitzgerald.

Friends may pay their respects from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press on July 17, 2019
