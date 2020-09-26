1/1
June Ellen (Fager) Messersmith
June Ellen (Fager) Messersmith

Dunkirk - June Ellen (Fager) Messersmith, 81, formerly of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Saturday, September 26th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at Crown Pointe in Hartford City, IN. June was born in Muncie, IN, on August 8, 1939 a daughter of the late Helen Augustus (Todd) and Erwin Grant Fager Sr. She was a 1957 Graduate of Dunkirk High School and a member of Plymouth UCC in Dunkirk prior to its closing, the Eastern Star and Sigma Phi. June loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren's many activities and helping at church in any way she could. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, baking, listening to country music, and collecting Dreamsicles. June is survived by her loving husband Michael "Mick" Messersmith who she happily married on May 2, 1965. A Daughter Andrea D. Crawford (husband Rick), Son Devon M. Messersmith (wife Maudlyn), brother Grant Fager (wife Lana), sister-in-law Jama Fager, five grandchildren; Caleb, Gretchen, Dylan, Danielle, and Katelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ralph Fager. Friends are invited to call Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11-1 at Fairview United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Angela Smiley officiating. Burial will be held in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Fairview United Methodist Missions Fund. Please be assured that for your health and safety, all CDC, government, and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, and hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning, and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
