June Fleur Razor
New Castle - June Fleur Razor, 95, of New Castle, went home to be with the Lord early on the morning of Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Elmcroft of Muncie.
She was born January 9, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana, a daughter of the late Rome and Flossie (Spaulding) Haynes.
June attended Muncie Central High School and worked for many years at the New Castle Laundry and Dry Cleaners. On November 12, 1955, she married Emmanuel "Manuel" Razor and together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his death in 2016. June was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed drawing and artwork, spending winters in Florida with Manuel and attending church with her friends.
Those left to cherish June's memory include three sons with her first husband, the late Volney Allen Stellwag, Thomas (Bonnie) Stellwag of Merritt Island, FL, and "Paul" Michael (Debby) Stellwag and Joseph Stellwag both of Muncie; two step-sons, Kermit (Mary Kay) Razor of New Castle and Kim (Chris) Razor of Speedway; 17 grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel W. Razor; a step-daughter, Loretta Mae Moscrip in 1989; two brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Sproles Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery West Lawn Addition.
Friends may call from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
June's family would like to thank the caring staff of Elmcroft of Muncie for their excellent care of her over the past three and a half years.
You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of June Fleur Razor.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 4, 2019