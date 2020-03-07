|
June Fouts Latta
June Fouts Latta was born Sept. 23, 1931 and went quietly to join her Savior and beloved husband of 62 years, Major Wil Latta, USAF on March 4, 2020 from Cedar Lake Nursing Home in Malakoff, Texas.
She was born in Losantville, Indiana to Willard E. Fouts and Berniece Marie Fouts. As a girl, she chose to be outside working alongside her father on their farm. She rode and broke horses as well. She graduated from Indiana Business College and worked for General Motors Acceptance Corp. when she met and married the love of her life. After Wil was recalled to active duty during the Korean War, they married and vacationed backpacking and enjoying the outdoor life in the western states as he was to be stationed in Tacoma, WA. After he reported for duty, again June worked in Administration, but this time for the Air Force. In her alone hours, she took up leather craft projects of which Wil also became involved. After the service, they opened a small leather hobby shop in Muncie, IN called the Long Horn Corral crafting and tooling leather and saddles of which she managed until he returned home from teaching. They outgrew that business and moved to Eaton, IN where they designed and built their dream business named J-W Ranch, Wil manufacturing the wholesale western products after his teaching duties while June took care of the retail western business along with a horse ranch, having AQHA horse shows and a horse breeding program. She also loved softball and coached as well as played being the only female coach ofobits the Women's Softball League in Muncie, IN in the early 1970s. In 1973, they decided to retire with their children on a small ranch in Kerens, TX. She enjoyed helping her children with 4-H projects including sheep, cattle, swine and recordkeeping. She was very involved with the Navarro Co. 4-H and was instrumental in starting the chicken program for the Youth Exposition. In 1978, they once again decided to open a retail western store in Kerens named Latta's Western Store while Wil continued to teach and run the wholesale business. After selling out the western store, she began an antique store in the Kerens location of which she named The Blue Onion. June was an avid reader so it is not surprising that she became involved in The Kerens Library. She and Wil donated the land on which the library is built. Before going to work, June greatly enjoyed having coffee and breakfast with her friends at Double D. She also had a special bond with her dogs through the years, especially Henry, Nikki and Flo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sister Joan Haggard of Losantville, IN, her sons Brett Latta and wife Barbara, Bart Latta and wife Sharon, and daughter Kim Latta all of Kerens. She is also survived by grandson Dylan and wife Colby of Trinidad, TX, granddaughters Megan Posey and husband Chris of Kerens, Julie Werner and husband Bryan of Des Peres, MO. Great Grandchildren include Alexis Latta, Olivia Posey, and Colton Posey, all of Kerens; Mason Werner and wife Amy of Kirkwood, MO, and Blake Werner of Atlanta, GA, sister-in-law Phyllis Kirkendall of Warsaw, IN, brother-in-law Harley (Bud) Robison of Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also has some special friends to mention: Butch Arbuckle, Rita Hilbert both of Indiana, Jo Watson of Texas, Bennie Emmons of Oklahoma and so many more.
Memorials may be made to the Kerens Library.
Pallbearers will be Bennie Emmons, Barry Choate, Dylan Latta, Chris Posey, Brett Latta, and Bart Latta.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1-2:30 at Paschal Funeral Home in Kerens with graveside services following at 3:00 at the Kerens Cemetery with Bro. Bob Carroll officiating.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020