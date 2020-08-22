Junior Eugene Howell
Muncie - Junior Eugene Howell, 95, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Lynd Place Assisted Living facility.
He was born on June 19, 1925 in Delaware County, the son of Verda and Blanche (Becktell) Howell. Junior was raised in Mt. Pleasant and graduated from Center High School in 1943.
Junior served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps during WWII from 1943-1945. He was injured during the Battle of Peleliu in the South Pacific. After recovering he joined troops in Okinawa and continued in battle until the end of the war.
He was a lifetime member of the Selma American Legion. He received many accolades for his military service including induction into the Ford Oval of Honor, participation in the Honor Flight to Washington, DC, and was most recently guest of honor at the 2019 Wapahani High School Veterans Day program. His most prestigious award was the presentation of the Purple Heart by Delaware County Veterans Affairs, United States Marine Corps, and Senator Donnelly's office on September 21, 2016, which was 72 years to the day of his combat injury.
Junior lived in Southern California for many years where he worked in car sales. After retirement, he returned to Muncie and continued working until the age of 92, most recently for DIY Group.
Surviving are his five children, Karen Rench and David Howell, both of Muncie; Terri Del Marto (husband, Tony) of California; Kathi Montgomery (husband, Ronald) of Van Buren; and Teddi Vanblaracum of Florida; several grandchildren including, Tami Rankin (husband, Randy) of Muncie; James Del Marto and Kristyn Bosma (husband, Andrew), both of California; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nephew Ronald Dodd (wife, Nancy) of Angola; and many close friends, including the Durham family (Denny, Phillip and Gina) whom he considered his second family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Olive Kuhn and Pat Howell.
Per his request, cremation will take place. Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Beech Grove Cemetery with Mike Rost officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps and the Veterans of Delaware County. Selma American Legion will be providing a meal immediately following the graveside service.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to The Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard, 14331 E. 350 North, Parker City, IN 47368.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.