Justus and Raelynn Cook
Justus & Raelynn Cook

Muncie - Justus Wayne Cook, 6 years old, and sister Raelynn Michelle Cook, 5 years old were both born in Wells Co. IN. Justus was born on December 15, 2013 and Raelynn on February 26, 2015 to Michelle Cook of Muncie, IN, and Robert Cook of Montpelier, IN. They had lived most of their lives in Montpelier, IN. before moving to Muncie a few months ago. Justus and Raelynn unexpectedly gained their wings in an automobile accident on October 2, 2020. Justus was the sweetest little boy who loved his lego's, playing games on his tablet, riding his bike, and playing outside with his RC cars. Raelynn was a little girl who was all about unicorns, cupcakes, and rainbows. She loved to collect and wear Jo-Jo bows. They both currently attended Southview Elementary in Muncie, IN. They will be missed by their parents, friends, and family.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

A service to celebrate their lives will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 with Pastor Rick Monroe officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while in the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the Family for Funeral Expenses

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
