Justus Tyler Kerney passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a day spent surrounded by family and friends. He was 39 years old.
Justus is survived by his mother, Cindy Worden; his wife, Kimberly Kerney; his siblings, Bryan and Amanda Worden (Brad Thomas); his beloved uncles Butch, Roger and Eugene; his stepchildren Patrick Gruell and Allyson Crawford (husband Brett Crawford); his grandson Paxton Crawford and many more beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is predeceased by his father Mark Worden.
Justus was born in Richmond, Indiana on September 4th, 1979. He worked at TEDCO Toys for an excess of 10 years, exceling in regional and international sales for the company. He and his wife ran their own internet sales business. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion as well as Moose Lodge 167 in Richmond, IN.
Justus was a talented pool player, most recently coming in third place in his division at the Indiana State Pool Tournament. He loved to ride his Harley and hunt for mushrooms, even though he rarely found any. He enjoyed fishing and travel and was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. Justus had two precious fur babies; his dog Ralph and his little baby pig, Maybelle. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by his friends and family.
Visitation will be at Culberson Funeral Home in Hagerstown from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 25th. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. Friends and Family are welcome to gather for Justus' favorite tacos at The Burnout Saloon in Hagerstown following the memorial service.
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019