Kaleb Garrett Snider
McCordsville - Kaleb Garrett Snider, 26, of McCordsville passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home. Kaleb was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Sunday, April 3, 1994, the son of Steve Thomas and Cindy Snider. He graduated from Lawrence North in Indianapolis in 2013. He worked for Little Caesars, Marsh Supermarket, and more recently for the City of Lawrence in the Street Department.
Kaleb loved all animals, especially dogs. He loved his dog, Oreo, for thirteen years, his dog, O'rya, for four months, and his cat, Mew. Kaleb was a sentimental soul that kept things that meant something to him. He had a soft heart, was very trusting, and helped friends and family all the time. Kaleb was a very hard worker. He was artistic in school with drawings and crafts. He also loved spending time with his cousins.
Survivors include his parents, Steve Thomas and Cindy Snider; and grandparents, Mike Snider (wife, Lan), and Janice Collett.
Kaleb was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marilyn Thomas, Dave Collett, and Joyce Snider.
Funeral services will be held for Kaleb at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call Tuesday, before the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a mask is required, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
