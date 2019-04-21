|
Karen D. White Brewer
Crossville, TN - Karen D. White Brewer, formerly of Muncie, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville after a brief illness. Karen was born in Portland, Indiana on March 12, 1942 to Lawrence and Maggie Mills.
Karen grew up in Redkey, IN and spent many years in the Muncie area raising her two sons and working at Ross Supermarkets, 1-Hour Cleaners and Vogue Cleaners before retiring to Tennessee.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Gerald Brewer; two sons, Russell Jordan Love of Pensacola, FL and Kevin Todd Love of Redkey, IN; two step-daughters, Rhonda Luce (Jeff), Hendersonville NC, and Julie Thompson (Troy) Sebring, FL; one step-son, John Brewer (Wendy) Muncie, IN; two nieces, Kelli (Corina) Eads and Deanna Jordan; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Neil; and her husband, Raymond O. White, Jr. (1994).
Karen was a special person - courageous while facing her recent diagnosis, a wonderful seamstress; and a hard worker, saying many times that she never had a job she didn't like.
Funeral services will be held at Bilbrey Funeral Home in Crossville, TN on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019