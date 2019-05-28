Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden of Memory Cemetery
10703 N Old State Road 3
Muncie, IN
Muncie - Karen S. Kelley, 78, of Muncie, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2019 at Signature Health. She was born January 2, 1941 in Muncie to Clifford and Ruby (King) Monroe. She attended Muncie Central High School and married her husband Harold. She ran her own business for several years before retiring to spend more time with family. Karen loved to garden, as well as crochet and work with ceramics.

She is survived by her sons; Ronald (Zona) Skinner of Muncie and Curtis (Joan) Skinner of Mishawaka; Daughter, Shelli (Rick) of Muncie; Brother; Phillip Monroe of Key West, Sister; Linda Dodson of Griffith, Half-Brother; Bobby Monroe of Princeton, Grandchildren; Chris Skinner, Casey Skinner, Dustin Kelley and Jeffrey Branham;Great-grandchild; Jaythan Kelley; Step-grandchildren; James Strouse, Kara Wray and Megan Strouse.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Harold, sister; Marlene Dillon and sons; Mark and Greg Skinner.

There will be a graveside service for Karen held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Garden of Memory Cemetery 10703 N Old State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 28, 2019
