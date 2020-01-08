Services
Karen Lynn (Janney) Haymaker


1956 - 2020
Karen Lynn (Janney) Haymaker

Muncie - Karen Lynn (Janney) Haymaker, 63, passed away on Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after an extended illness surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 9, 1956 in Anderson at St. John's Hospital.

Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Haymaker of Muncie; one daughter, Krista Shipley and grandson, Isaiah Shipley, both of Louisville, KY; her father, Max Janney of Gaston; her mother, Martha Knight of Muncie; one sister, Jean Anne Hiatt (Steve) of Warsaw; one brother, Michael Janney of Gaston; and three nieces, Kaitlyn Hiatt of Franklin, Kendra Janney of Upland and Heather Jackson (Ryan) of Pierceton.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Joellen Janney.

The family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date and cremation will take place.

The family would also like to express their thanks to the doctors and nurses in the ICU at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for the excellent care they provided to Karen.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
