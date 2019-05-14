|
Karen Sue Christoff
- - Karen Sue Christoff passed away peacefully on Sunday May 12, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Christoff was an award-winning educator with the Indianapolis Public Schools and a member of the Indianapolis Education Association Executive Committee for over 30 years. She earned a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Education from Butler University. In retirement she traveled extensively and was active in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Choir. Karen was predeceased by her parents, George and Francis Mulholland and her brother, Ed Mulholland (Elaine). Karen is survived by husband; William Christoff, daughter; Kristina Ross, stepdaughter; Alexis Moore, stepdaughter- Nicole Christoff and sister; Mary Milberger (Thomas), two step grandsons, nieces, nephews and three God children. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th Street, Carmel, Indiana 46032. Visitation and Funeral information can be found at Flanner & Buchanan at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019