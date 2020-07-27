Karl Rae Reed
Albany - Karl Rae Reed, 87, Albany, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020, at I U Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born Friday, February 17, 1933, in Alexandria, Indiana, the son of Charles and Thelma (Smallwood) Reed. Karl loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and playing BINGO. Karl served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include his children, Douglas (wife, Barbara) Reed, Jerry Reed, and Lisa (husband, Leslie) Coutinho; a "special daughter", Celia (husband, Bill) Noonan; sister, Mary (husband, Robert) Puterbaugh; nine grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Thelma Reed; and his wife of sixty-four years, Hazel (Erdle) Reed.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor David Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions in his honor can be sent to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, masks are required at the funeral home. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
