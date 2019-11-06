Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
1945 - 2019
Muncie - Karla Pyle, 74, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Muncie, Indiana.

She was born on Saturday, March 31, 1945, in Mason, West Virginia, the daughter of Charles H. and Virginia (Spear) Barnett. Karla lived in the Muncie area for most of her life. She retired from Ball Memorial Hospital where she worked in Environmental Services. Karla loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed going to flea markets and antique stores.

Survivors include her children, James Pyle, Sorrento, Florida, and Kelly (Jason) Kirby, Muncie, Indiana; five grandchildren, Charles J. Kirby, Cory T. (girlfriend, Caitlin Mercer) Kirby, Camden P. Kirby, James Thomas (girlfriend, Kaitlin Mogle) Pyle, and Amity Desiree (husband, Joshua) Peralez; two great-grandchildren, Raiden James and Alana Sage Peralez; half-sister, Carol Jane Curry, Gallipolis, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Charles W. Barnett, and Karen K. Maxwell; and her loving husband, Charles Pyle.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Jeff Mosier officiating.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
