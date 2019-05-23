|
|
Karra Garrett
Muncie - Karra Jo Garrett, 41, passed away early Monday morning, May 20, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born on September 16, 1977 in Muncie, the daughter of Edward and Judy (Byrd) Garrett. Karra attended Muncie City Schools and later worked as a waitress/ server for Marks Café prior to her disability. She was a member of the 20th St. Baptist Church, enjoyed playing bingo, dancing, watching wrestling, travelling and music. Sharing time with her pet dogs, Bella and Titus was especially precious to her.
Survivors include one son, Brandon L. Terry, Muncie; her mother, Judy Garrett, Muncie; fiancé, James Myers II, Muncie; step daughter, Casey Myers, Muncie; one brother, Paul Garrett (wife-Debbie), Dallas, Texas; several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services will be held Friday evening, May 24, 2019, 5:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Raymond Garrett officiating. Cremation is to follow.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Friday evening, May 24, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (little Red Door)2311 W. Jackson St. Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 23, 2019