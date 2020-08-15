Katherine D. Ashmore
Modoc - Katherine D. Ashmore, 80, of Modoc, died at her home on Friday, August 14, 2020, following a long illness.
She was born in Madison County on July 14, 1940 to Harvey and Doris (Shipley) Wiles and lived most of her life in the Modoc area. She helped her husband in the operation of their dairy farm for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James Ashmore; 2 daughters, Julie and Judy and a sister, Doris Wiles of Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Holliday.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, at Little Creek Cemetery near Modoc. There will be no visitation.
Jim wishes to thank the caregivers from Lifestream Services for their assistance during Katherine's illness.
Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
