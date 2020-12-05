Katherine Thompson
Muncie - Katherine Thompson, 64, passed away Thursday evening December 3, 2020 at her residence. Kathy was born on Saturday September 15, 1956 in Morehead Kentucky to Joyce and Leathieat Crose. Kathy was a gifted crafter, gardener, and loved to hear windchimes ring. She enjoyed watching the old time sit-coms often having Mash on in the front room and Andy Griffith in the bedroom keeping track of both. When she was able she attended church with pastor James McCowan.
Surviving Katherine are her mother Joyce Larson; son, Craig Day, daughters, Kelly (Steve) Knox, Molly Johnson, Sally Jean; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sister Frieda (Tom) Howard brother, Danny Crose and many extended family members.
Her father and sister Joyce Crose preceded Katherine in passing.
Funeral services will be held at Mt Olive Freewill Baptist Church, 7500 N Wheeling Ave ., Muncie Ind. Friday December 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm with pastor James McCowan Officiating. Burial follow at Gardens of Memory north of Muncie. Friends and family may call at Parson from 11:00 am until the start of the service.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
.