1/1
Kathleen Hammer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Hammer

Parker City - Kathleen Hammer, 80, of Parker City passed away Sunday evening, November 22, 2020 at her daughter's home in Selma, surrounded by loving family. She was born May 12, 1940 in Bluffton, IN the daughter of Charles and Helen (McMillin) Holmes. She was a 1958 graduate of Parker High School.

Kathy received her Bachelor of Education in 1962 and her Master of Art in 1965, both from Ball State University, Muncie, IN. She retired in 1995 after 20 years as a bookkeeper with Thompson Insurance of Parker City. Following retirement, from 1992 to 2007, she worked as a clerk with Tom Flesher Auctioneering.

Kathy practiced her faith at Parker United Methodist Church where she was choir director and pianist for 54 years. She was very involved with other church functions; Church treasurer, United Methodist Women, Church Fish Fry, Christmas Cantatas, church rummage, Bible school and funeral dinners. She loved to cook & was known for giving out her pecan rolls to numerous people at Christmastime. She most enjoyed time with her granddaughters, attending all of their school functions.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 58 years, Richard; a daughter, Sherri Dreher (husband, Rusty) of Selma, IN, and two granddaughters, Shelby and Kelsey Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brad.

Due to restrictions surrounding Covid-19, the family will be having private visitation and services. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory, Muncie, IN. The family would like to express a special thank you to Rhonda Workman, who helped Sherri & Rusty care for Kathy the last several months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parker United Methodist Church, 305 S. Main St., Box 376, Parker City, IN 47368, or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be express at www.wilsonshookfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center Thornburg Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved