Kathleen Hammer
Parker City - Kathleen Hammer, 80, of Parker City passed away Sunday evening, November 22, 2020 at her daughter's home in Selma, surrounded by loving family. She was born May 12, 1940 in Bluffton, IN the daughter of Charles and Helen (McMillin) Holmes. She was a 1958 graduate of Parker High School.
Kathy received her Bachelor of Education in 1962 and her Master of Art in 1965, both from Ball State University, Muncie, IN. She retired in 1995 after 20 years as a bookkeeper with Thompson Insurance of Parker City. Following retirement, from 1992 to 2007, she worked as a clerk with Tom Flesher Auctioneering.
Kathy practiced her faith at Parker United Methodist Church where she was choir director and pianist for 54 years. She was very involved with other church functions; Church treasurer, United Methodist Women, Church Fish Fry, Christmas Cantatas, church rummage, Bible school and funeral dinners. She loved to cook & was known for giving out her pecan rolls to numerous people at Christmastime. She most enjoyed time with her granddaughters, attending all of their school functions.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 58 years, Richard; a daughter, Sherri Dreher (husband, Rusty) of Selma, IN, and two granddaughters, Shelby and Kelsey Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brad.
Due to restrictions surrounding Covid-19, the family will be having private visitation and services. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory, Muncie, IN. The family would like to express a special thank you to Rhonda Workman, who helped Sherri & Rusty care for Kathy the last several months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parker United Methodist Church, 305 S. Main St., Box 376, Parker City, IN 47368, or the Alzheimer's Association
