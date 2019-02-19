Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kathleen Louise Fisher Obituary
Kathleen Louise Fisher

Muncie - Kathleen Louise Fisher, 76, loving wife to Chuck; loving mother to Mishelle Lorton and Rick Fisher (deceased); loving grandmother to Kiara Lorton; loving daughter of Franklin and Beulah Dumm (deceased); loving sister of Sally Hill was escorted into heaven on February 15, 2019. Kathy will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, on Thursday, February 21st at 10 a.m. Service and burial will follow.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019
