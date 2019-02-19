|
Kathleen Louise Fisher
Muncie - Kathleen Louise Fisher, 76, loving wife to Chuck; loving mother to Mishelle Lorton and Rick Fisher (deceased); loving grandmother to Kiara Lorton; loving daughter of Franklin and Beulah Dumm (deceased); loving sister of Sally Hill was escorted into heaven on February 15, 2019. Kathy will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, on Thursday, February 21st at 10 a.m. Service and burial will follow.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019