Kathryn Ann Hannon Reddington, 89, longtime resident of Middletown, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday evening at Primrose Healthcare in Anderson. She was born in Anderson, December 29, 1929, the daughter of Edward J. and Nellie Payne Hannon. She had been preceded in death by her husband Howard Reddington, Jr.
She was a Middletown High School graduate and also a graduate of Indiana Business College. She was a secretary at Guide Lamp Division of General Motors for five years and a secretary for Shenandoah High School for seven.
She and her friend Lois Mousty hosted Victorian Tea parties throughout the state and traveled to many Civil War battle sites. She gave lectures on the war and the subjects concerning it. She loved her Lord and Savior and served many years as a elder in the Disciples of Christ Church. She believed her life was blessed in many ways. She loved her family.
She was an avid reader and a member of the Athene Circle.
She is survived by her sons: John (Nicki) Reddington of Carmel and Thom (Denise) Reddington of Middletown, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown, with Pastors Michelle Brown and Maynard Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Middletown.
Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of the services on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 20, 2019