Kathryn Depew
Springport - Springport-Kathryn Joan Depew, 70, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on January 7, 1949, in Rochester, New York the daughter of Brayton and Doris (Downs) Gardner.
Kathryn graduated from Wright State University at Dayton, Ohio with a Master's Degree in Education. She taught high school Art for the Fairborn, Ohio School District eventually becoming the Director of the Art Department. Ms. Depew enjoyed quilting. She was known to attend conferences on quilting and taught quilting. Following the events of 9/11, she and her students produced a quilt in remembrance of the attacks and were honored with the privilege of having it displayed in the Pentagon.
Survivors include one brother, John Gardner (wife-Kathy), Rochester, New York; fiancé, Paul Troxell, Springport; a step daughter, Jamie Troxell, Austin, Texas; several cousins that reside in New York State.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation is taking place. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on May 3, 2019