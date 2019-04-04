|
Kathy Buck
Muncie - Kathy Buck, 78, passed away at her home on Tuesday April, 2, 2019. She was born to Perk and Molly (Martin) Chriswell on October 4, 1940 in Monticello, Kentucky.
Kathy worked for Ball State University at Noyer Dining Hall for 15 years. She enjoyed scratch off tickets, reading romance novels and working puzzle books. She loved playing bingo and spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her two children Margaret Collins (Mike) and Collin Buck (Anna), 5 grandchildren Rusty Daugherty (Ashley), Misty Buck and Angelia Collins (John Curtis), Devin and Darienne Samuels, 7 grandchildren Kameron Reagon, Cheyenne and Chloey Nantz, Trevor and Tenley Daugherty, Emory and Scarlett Curtis, one brother Herman Chriswell of Monticello, KY, three sisters, Chris Brown of Monticello, KY, Lola Smith of Muncie and Irene Ballou of Monticello, Ky. and many special nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Floyd Buck, her parents and a grandson Michael Collins.
A funeral service for Kathy will be held at Parson Mortuary on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Dale Trego officiating. Friends may call from 11 A.M until the time of service. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to her family at www.parsonmortaury.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 4, 2019