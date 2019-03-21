Kathy Dosha Walker



Portland - Kathy Dosha Walker, 65, passed away peacefully at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 18, 2019 with family by her side.



She was born on June 12, 1953 in Muncie, Indiana to Melvin and Goldie Bell (Dishman). She graduated from Southside High School and attended Ball State University where she graduated with a bachelors degree in Art. Professor John Paul Gee was her mentor and she continued to paint throughout her life and exhibited her works at art shows and exhibits throughout central Indiana.



Kathy is survived by her husband, Garland D. Walker; two daughters, Rachel Price (Jeff), and Dosha Hammond (Ben); three stepdaughters, Terri Walker, Becky Stewart (Mike), and Lucy Murray (Jeff); and Barbara Smith (Kip) who was like a daughter; fifteen grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; one brother, Jeff Bell (Brenda); three sisters, Lorrina Temple (Loren), Anna Matherly (Paul), and Pam Blythe; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel. With a service celebrating Kathy's life at 6:00 p.m.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 21, 2019