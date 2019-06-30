|
|
Kathy McCollum
Albany - Kathy McCollum, age 66, Albany, died Friday June 28, 2019 at home following an extended illness. Born in Muncie on November 9, 1952, she grew up there and graduated from Albany High School with the class of 1971. Kathy worked at Borg Warner in Muncie for over twenty years and also worked in food services at Ball State University. She was a member of Union Chapel Ministries and enjoyed volunteering at the Albany food bank.
Survivors include her children: Adam McCollum (spouse: Michael Monroe), Los Angeles, CA, Rhiannon McCollum, Los Angeles, CA, and her mother: former Albany resident Esther Martin, Muncie.
She is preceded in death by her step-father, Donald Martin, and a brother: Douglas M. Weaver.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Strong Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to the Project Friend food pantry in care of Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Albany, IN 47320. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019