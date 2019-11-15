|
|
Katie Jolane Lee-Miller
Katie Jolane Lee-Miller passed away Monday November 4th, 2019 unexpectedly in her home. She was born in Anderson, Indiana on February 8th, 1962.
She is survived by her husband Danny Miller and two biological children Jeremy Keesling (Elly), and Ceresa Humphries (Tom), as well as a step-daughter Heather Bilbrey and granddaughter Chelsea Roy all of whom she raised in the Christian faith. Siblings David Woodall, Kevin Lee, Brian Lee (Jennifer), Charlotte Lee, Stevie Lee (Missy). Several nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
Preceded in Death by her mother Marjorie Joan Holland (Art), father Harry Lee, sister Tonya Sills.
As a young mother she worked hard in labor intensive jobs and was eventually able to provide a middle-class lifestyle for herself and her children. She loved helping lift others up and advocated for the down trodden when she was able. She was recently married to Danny Miller, a doting husband, and was pampered in love. In their home her walk with God was evident up through her untimely death in every corner of the house starting with her handwriting on a large back light sign that read, "This is the day that the lord has made."
A memorial service for Katie will be held at Pauline Avenue Church of God on November 23rd, services starting at 2:30 with light lunch and fellowship to follow service.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Katie's honor to Pauline Avenue Church of God, 2800 north Pauline Avenue, Muncie Indiana 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019